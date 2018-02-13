In Pictures: Arbour Vale School students partake in Chinese New Year education week

Dogs, dragons and lanterns could be seen across Arbour Vale School last week as students celebrated Chinese New Year.

Marking the Year of the Dog, which kicks off on Friday, February 16, classes at the Farnham Road school created cardboard crafts of lanterns, fireworks, dragons, lions, dogs and red envelopes, which the Chinese use for monetary gifts.

The winning class will be announced at an assembly next week with a special prize in store.

“The children were really excited about the competition,” said the school’s global learning coordinator Sidonie Garcia.

“The staff were so competitive I couldn’t believe it,” she added.

Lessons last week were centred around Chinese culture, with students picking up words and numbers in the language and learning Chinese cooking.

They also found out about the 12 animals in the Chinese Zodiac and were taught a lesson of resilience and perseverance.