Slough Town Supporters Trust donates football kit to primary school

Brand new football kits have been sponsored and donated by the Slough Town Supporters Trust to St Mary’s Farnham Royal CoE Primary School.

The kits were presented to the school in Church Road by Trust chairman Mike Lightfoot and Rebels supporter Julie Sliski, who works at the school.

The new strip made its debut in a year five and six football match on Monday, February 5.

Slough Town Supports Trust said: “The trust is delighted to contribute once again to football in the local community and this is the latest of many sets of sponsored kit that has been donated to local schools over the years.”