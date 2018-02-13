Proposals revealed for hundreds of homes in Horlicks factory site

More than 750 new homes could fill Slough’s iconic Horlicks factory after proposals to redevelop the site were released by Slough Borough Council (SBC) today (Tuesday).

The future looked uncertain for the instantly recognisable factory in Stoke Poges Lane after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced plans to close the site in July last year.

SBC has now published pre-planning application proposals for 766 homes on the site including houses, a landscaped route through the site including a war memorial.

The main historic building, which dates back to 1908, would be converted into flats and have some changes made.

To preserve the building’s look, SBC says it wants to keep the factory’s external form, the chimney to the east and key parts of the inside including the ballroom.

“Although the proposals are only schematic at this point, the proposal strikes a balance between preserving the most significant part of the factory site and the internal features of interest while seeking to regenerate the site and put the heritage asset to a new use,” says the report.

The council adds that a ‘substantial portion’ of homes would be family sized.

The Horlicks factory is not a listed building, prompting concerns that it might be knocked down or altered beyond all recognition after GSK’s announcement, however the company, which still owns the building, says it does not intend to do this.

SBC’s report says that Historic England have been asked to consider the building for listing and that a decision is expected to be made in the next few weeks but that the council’s conservation advisor does not think there is a strong case.

The report also includes proposals for a variety of housing including family and affordable housing on the site of the Akzo Nobel and National Grid sites on Wexham Road and Uxbridge Road.

The planning committee’s report provides an update on emerging redevelopment sites for the council’s local plan 2013-2036.

It will be discussed at a public meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road on Wednesday, February 21 from 6.30pm.