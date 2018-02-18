Rotary Club of Slough helps Indian eye screening camp

People from an Indian town who are facing blindness are being offered a helping hand by a Rotary Club of Slough member.

Since 2005, club welfare officer Ram Bedi has been involved with an eye screening camp in the Indian town of Shahabad.

Once a year, doctors travel to the camp, organised by the Shahbad’s Rotary club and offer screenings and operations pro-bono.

The 14th annual camp kicked off on Monday, February 12.

Mr Bedi has offered to pay for 100 eye lenses, costing £25 each as a contribution to his Indian Rotarian counterparts and has asked his club members to donate.

He said: “India is a very hot country, very dusty, people at the age of 45 or 50 they get cataracts.

He said cataract operations in India can cost about £500 and said many villagers cannot afford treatment.

“They can’t afford it so they stay blind their whole lives,” he added.

