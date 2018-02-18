Pioneer Educational Trust CEO announces retirement

The CEO of the Pioneer Educational Trust, which runs three schools in Slough and Windsor has announced her retirement.

On Friday, February 9, the trust said that Hernández Estrada, who oversees Slough’ Upton Court Grammar and Foxborough Primary schools and Windsor’s Trevelyan Middle School plans to return to Spain.

She plans to move to Madrid, to be near her elderly mother, where she will take up the post of head of the British Council School from September 2018.

A letter from Pioneer Educational Trust Nigel Miller said: “Mrs Hernández Estrada, our CEO, has helped us build a strong team of leaders and subject experts to provide support for the continued development of teaching and learning.

“We can say, without hesitation, that the Trust is in a strong position in this regard.

“As we move into the next phase of the Trust’s journey, we want to express our sincere thanks to Mrs Hernández Estrada for her excellent years of service.

“She has gone above and beyond in her dedication to the Trust and the schools within it.”