Slough Borough Council launches photography competition

Keen photographers are being encouraged to enter Slough Council's photo of the month competition.

Pictures of the town’s parks and open spaces can be entered by members of the public, and the top three each month will feature on the Love Slough Parks Facebook page and Instagram feed.

The top three each month will also be entered into the Love Slough Parks annual photography competition, judged at the Horticultural Show in August.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) cabinet member for environment and leisure said: “We are proud of our parks and open spaces in Slough, and we want to celebrate them and showcase all that they have to offer, as well as capture the beauty of the parks through the seasons.

The top three will be selected on the first of every month leading up to August.

Entries should be sent to communications@slough.gov.uk.