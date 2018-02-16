Youth employability charity appeals to businesses to find new home

Seven months after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced plans to close Slough’s iconic Horlicks factory, youth employability charity Learning to Work continues searching for a new home.

GSK has hosted the charity for the past 22 years, offering it reduced rent and parking.

Learning to Work gives school students the chance to connect with business people and aims to plug the skills gap and runs projects including work experience, business insight days, careers and apprenticeship events and more.

GSK often attends Learning to Work’s events.

“It’s about bridging the gap between education and business and industry,” said charity CEO Nancy Lalor.

She added: “It’s imperative that we have got the skill set in our workforce, we train to meet the demands of businesses.”

The team of about 20 has to vacate the factory before September.

It needs about 2,000 square feet and would like to stay in Slough due to its business links.

Contact 01753 502384 or info@learningtowork.org.uk.