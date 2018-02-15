Occupant and visitors banned from home due to anti-social behaviour complaints

A closure order for a home in Pentland Road has been obtained by Thames Valley Police following complaints about anti-social behaviour.

On Tuesday, February 13, Reading Magistrates’ Court granted a full closure order for three months on 38 Pentland Road.

The property will be closed to everyone during this time including its tenant.

Anyone found breaching the order could be arrested, imprisoned or fined.

Slough North Neighbourhood Policing team applied for the order due to complaints by neighbours about anti-social behaviour by the occupant and visitors.

Neighbourhood officer PC Gary Ryan said: “Hopefully the actions that we have taken will demonstrate to our communities that we will listen to their concerns and act swiftly and robustly.”