Conservative group leader criticises Kashmiri restaurant's low rent

The owner of a Kashmiri restaurant in Salt Hill Park has hit back at criticisms of the low rent it is charged by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Kashmiri Karahi pays about £7,700 a year for the restaurant, which was bought by owner Nasir Hussain in 2008.

Estate agent Anderson Estates estimated the market rental value of the site to be about £25,000.

SBC Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill) has repeatedly questioned the low charge, pointing out that the nearby Slough Refugee Support centre pays much more per square metre.

But restaurant owner Nasir Hussain says the site has made the park safer, having installed CCTV, lighting and public toilets for the park after buying the derelict building.

“People don’t realise people couldn’t even walk through Salt Hill Park before,” added Mr Hussain.

He says he gets monthly water bills of about £700 a month for the two public toilets.

The 42-year-old from Chalvey says his restaurant and adjacent cafe provides a 15 hour daily presence in the park.

“It’s got nothing to do with me but he’s bringing me into the line of fire," he added, accusing Cllr Strutton of playing politics.

“If Wayne Strutton’s got a problem he can come and speak to me.”

A Slough Borough Council (SBC) spokeswoman said the rent is influenced by Mr Hussain’s investment in building, lack of passing trade, the restaurants inability to sell alcohol and competition from the former bowling alley and future activity centre.

She added: “The council’s priority was always to bring the site back into use and this was never a money making exercise.”

SBC will carry out a scheduled rent review in April 2020.