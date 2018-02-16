NHS Stop Smoking service in Slough had highest success rate in the country

Smokers from the borough who signed up to NHS stop smoking services had the highest success rate in England last year.

From April to September 2017, 365 people in Slough registered and set themselves a date to quit, according to NHS England.

At follow up meetings four weeks later, 311 people said they had given up, meaning they had not had a puff two weeks after their quit date.

That amounts to 85 per cent compared to an average rate of 49 per cent for England during that period.

Some local authorities no longer provide NHS stop smoking services and some did not supply complete data.

Of the 145 that did, the lowest success rate was 23 per cent, recorded in Cumbria.

The results are self-reported, but 71 per cent of people validated them with blood tests.

Young and older smokers in Slough quit at similar rates, but the highest rate was 90 per cent for the 35 to 44 age group.

The success rate for men was 87 per cent compared to 83 per cent for women.

The data does not include information on those who switched to vaping.