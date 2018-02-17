Hundreds of people admitted to hospitals in Slough with drug-related mental illness last year

Hundreds of people were admitted to hospitals in Slough with drug-related mental illness last year.

NHS England figures show that 230 people were admitted with drug-related mental health issues between April 2016 and March 2017, an increase of nearly 80 per cent over the last four years.

Charities have warned that this could be caused by high strength cannabis and amphetamines, which can cause schizophrenia and psychosis.

Danielle Hamm from Rethink Mental Illness said: “Certain drugs have been known to prompt a mental illness, for example, strong cannabis known as skunk has been linked to schizophrenia.

"Using drugs when you have a mental health problem can complicate your recovery, and can increase the likelihood of self-harm and suicide.”

Of the 230 Slough admissions, only 9 were directly caused by drug use. The other cases of mental health issues were indirectly caused by drug use.

The data also shows that men were more affected than women, with 161 men and 69 women admitted.

Since 2014 there has also been a seven per cent increase in admissions for overdoses on illegal drugs.

The figures only indicate the number of admissions to Slough hospitals, not patients, so they could include patients who were admitted several times.