Secondary school students explore child sexual exploitation through drama project

Youngsters from the borough are being educated about child sexual exploitation (CSE) through theatre.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) along with Ditton Park Academy, Eden Girls School, The Westgate School, Wexham School and Beechwood School have been working with drama company Unblurred Lines, exploring different aspects of CSE to help them develop their own plays covering the subject.

All schools presented their plays at closed auditions in front of a judging panel on Friday, February 9.

The two winning schools, Eden Girls School and Ditton Park Academy will present their final plays at The Curve on Tuesday March 13, as part of Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day.

The council’s CSE trafficking partnership coordinator Nadine Barrett said: “All the auditions were brilliant. All five schools put in such great effort and showed they had really learned about the topic of child sexual exploitation and how affects them in Slough.

“Raising awareness of CSE by encouraging the students to write and perform in their own plays, will help others, including parents, teachers and the wider community understand the risks these young people face on a daily basis.

Cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “CSE is a real issue for young people, so it is important that we educate them about its different guises and the risks associated with it.

“Encouraging young people to explore the issue through drama and performance is a fantastic way to talk openly about the type of risks young people face and how they should address them.

“They are leading the discussion and educating others too. I’m really looking forward to seeing the final performances.”