Polish club denies rumours of controversial right-wing speaker booking

Unsubstantiated rumours that a controversial Polish author and journalist accused of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism was due to speak at the Slough Polish Association’s club have been denied.

Today (Thursday), MP for Slough Tan Dhesi took to social media claiming Rafał Ziemkiewicz was due to speak in the town.

He told The Express that the MP for Ealing Central and Acton and fellow Labour Part member Rupa Huq believed this to be the case.

Mr Ziemkiewicz was due to speak in Acton over the weekend until Ms Huq called for the event to be pulled.

However the Slough Polish Association has denied rumours he was ever due to speak at their club in Church Lane.

An association spokesman said a booking request was made on Wednesday for an event on Sunday, where it is believed Mr Ziemkiewicz was invited to speak.

However the club says it turned this request down.

“There never was an event that was planned here, there was never a booking here,” said the spokesman, adding that Mr Ziemkiewicz has ‘nothing to do’ with the association.