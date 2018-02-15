New interim chief exectuive of Slough Borough Council to start on Monday

A new interim chief executive will start at Slough Borough Council on Monday, February 19.

Nigel Pallace is expected to be with SBC until September while it recruits a permanent chief executive.

SBC has had no permanent chief executive since January 2017 after Ruth Bagley left for unknown reasons.

Former interim chief executive Roger Parkin was due to take the permanent role, until a dispute over SBC’s selection process resulted in his rejection in November.

Adam Wilkinson was due to start as interim chief executive but withdrew for personal reasons last month.

From November 2014 to March 2017 Mr Pallace served as chief executive of the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, where he was director of environment between 2001 and 2011. He also was bi-borough executive director for transport and technical services for Hammersmith and Fulham and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea between 2012 and 2014.

In a message to colleagues, Mr Pallace called Slough ‘a really exciting borough with huge potential’. He also described some of his outside interests, which include gardening, travel, walking, contemporary music and supporting Newcastle United Club.