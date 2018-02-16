One in ten Slough children now live in poverty

Slough’s cabinet member for children and education has called on the Government to invest more in young people after a report found child poverty in the town is on the increase.

According to End Child Poverty, a coalition committed to ending child poverty, there were 11,556 children living in poverty in Slough last month, which equates to 30 per cent.

It is an increase of just over three per cent since the figures were last published in December 2015.

By comparison, in Windsor the figure was 2,934, or 13.7 per cent, down from 15 per cent.

According to End Child Poverty, a child is defined as living in poverty if they are in a family living on less than 60 per cent of median household income.

The latest official statistics put 60 per cent of median income, after housing costs, at £248 a week.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), Slough Borough Coun-cil’s cabinet member for children and education, said the council has had a child poverty strategy in place since the End Child Poverty’s figures were last published and the strategy is up for review this year.

Cllr Sadiq said that, as a representative of one of the town’s most deprived wards, and since she had become a lead member, she has wanted to make tackling child poverty a priority.

“The way forward is to work with our partners, like the Job Centre, to improve employability for example,” she said.

“We also brought in tax exemptions for care leavers.

“But there is only so much that can be done when funding is being cut by the Government.

“What it boils down to is needing additional support in several areas, including housing, employment and education.”

She added: “I think the Government needs to realise that children are our future, and if we don’t invest in them now, they may lose faith in the system.”