Drink-driver jailed for two separate incidents

A drink-driver who was nearly four times over the legal limit when he collided with two other cars and a wall has been jailed.

David Parker, 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while above the legal alcohol limit – relating to separate incidents in Slough and High Wycombe.

At about 1.10am on Friday, January 26, Parker was arrested in Grampian Way, Langley, Slough, near the M4, after another driver had reported a Vauxhall Astra driving erratically on the M40, M25 and M4.

A breath test revealed Parker was over the drink-drive limit, with a reading of 136mg.

The legal limit for drivers is 35mg.

On a separate occasion at 3.20pm on Thursday, February 8, Parker was driving a VW Scirocco on West Wycombe Road in High Wycombe when he collided with two stationary vehicles, causing significant damage before hitting a wall.

No-one was injured and Parker was arrested at the scene.

A breath test revealed a reading of 156mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was sentenced for both offences at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 9, Parker for a total of 26 weeks.

He was also disqualified from driving for 60 months and at the end of this period he will be required to complete an extended test.

PC Alistair Bennett, based at High Wycombe police station, said, “Parker’s breath test reading of 156mg was the highest I have ever seen.

“The dangers of drink driving are well documented but Parker ignored them while putting innocent motorists and pedestrians at risk.

“It is very fortunate that no-one was injured during the collision that left three vehicles and a wall damaged.

“I want to thank the members of the public who initially detained the driver before police attendance and then provided witness accounts that led to this conviction.

“We will continue to deal with drink driving offences robustly and promote ongoing safety.”