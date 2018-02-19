In Pictures: Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre hosts community open day

The Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane opened its doors to people from all faiths and communities yesterday (Sunday, February 18), as part of the national Visit My Mosque initiative.

About 300 people attended the mosque, which put on presentations about the Islamic faith, offered free food, calligraphy, henna tattoos, children’s activities and more.

Volunteers were on hand to tour visitors around the mosque and answer their questions.

The day also aimed to dispel myths and misconceptions about Islam portrayed by certain parts of the media.

The event was part of the Visit My Mosque initiative which sees mosques open their doors to the wider public.

Guests included MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, members of Slough Borough Council, representatives from the town’s Christian, Sikh and Hindu communities and soldiers from Victoria Barracks in Windsor.

“One of our main objectives is to open our doors to people of all faiths and non-faith,” said open day volunteer Zubayr Abbas.

“We want to make it so our doors are open all the time.”

Visit www.visitmymosque.org for details on the Visit My Mosque initiative.