BeRealistic healthy lifestyle campaign launched in Slough

Extreme diets and tough fitness regimes can put people off making improvements altogether — prompting a new campaign by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and the Slough Wellbeing Board.

The #BeRealistic social media campaign urges people to make sustainable changes to lead healthier lifestyles.

In Slough, two thirds of adults are overweight or obese.

In addition, 40 per cent of the borough’s children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese, compared to 34 per cent nationally.

In the borough, 27.9 per cent of adults do no physical activity at all, compared to 22.3 per cent nationally.

The campaign will employ eye-catching images and captions on social media over the next six weeks to make people think about their lifestyles.

EachSlough Wellbeing Board member has pledged to make their own changes.

Chair of the board Cllr Sabia Hussain has pledged to reduce her sugar intake and to cycle and walk more.

She said: “#BeRealistic is not about an all or nothing approach to diet or fitness.

“It is about making small sensible changes to your lifestyle that will not only improve your health instantly, but in the future too.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/berealistic for details.