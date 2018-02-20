Imitation firearms stolen from Colnbrook warehouse

Police are appealing for witnesses after imitation firearms were stolen from a warehouse in Colnbrook.

The incident took place at a warehouse in Willow Road, between 8pm on Saturday February 17 and 8am yesterday (Monday).

Two men broke into the building via a rear window and then forced entry to a small store room.

The offenders stole a quantity of airsoft guns.

CCTV images have been released which show two people. Police believe the people in the images may have vital information that could assist in the investigation.

Detective Constable Andrew Wroe, from Slough Force CID, said: “We are investigating this burglary and I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who saw any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident.

“We are appealing for the people in the CCTV footage to come forward as we believe they may have vital information to help our investigation.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a white Mercedes transit van in the area at the time. If you have any dash-cam footage or any information which may assist the investigation please contact police.

“It is not believed that the airsoft guns stolen are capable of being converted to functional firearms however it is possible they could cause distress if they are used. It is vital we trace these so please contact police if you see or are offered these items.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 as a matter of urgency.”

If you have information relating to the case call 101 quoting reference number ‘43180052599’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 1111.