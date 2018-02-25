Pets Corner: Penelope at Battersea Cats and Dogs Centre

Meet Penelope, our Lurcher lady who, at the age of 19 months, is the definition of sophistication.

This affectionate girl is really coming out of her shell and we are starting to see her steady personality come through.

She will need owners with some understanding of worried dogs to help her blossom to her full potential. Once she has built a bond, Penelope's charming nature really shines through.

Penelope loves her dog friends and really gets confidence from them, so should ideally live with a like-minded friend that can help to show her the world isn't so scary.

Her nervous nature means she would be best suited to a quiet home with a private garden.

To meet Penelope, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.