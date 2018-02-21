Man from Slough jailed for trying to cover up traffic offence for money

A 41-year-old man from Slough who offered to make a friend’s traffic offence ‘go away’ for money has been jailed.

Rajender Singh, aged 35, of Hubbards Close in Uxbridge, received a notice of intended prosecution after driving through a level crossing at White Hart Lane in London when the lights were on red in April 2017.

His friend, Paramjeet Talwar, of Furnival Avenue, Slough, told Singh that he could make the offence ‘go away’, in return for £250.

Talwar gave him fake details to give to authorities, which British Transport Police found out to be false.

He then submitted a provisional driving licence on behalf of Singh.

Officers investigated this because no person with a provisional licence was insured on the car at the time of the incident.

In an interview, Singh admitted to lying and paying Talwar.

The pair were arrested and both pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at Blackfriars Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14.

Talwar received an eight week prison sentence and was lumped with £615 in costs.

Singh was also jailed for eight weeks, told to pay £615 in costs and received four points on his licence and a £350 fine for driving without due care and attention.

PC Julian Mason said: “Had Singh admitted the original offence after driving through the level crossing barriers, he could have most likely received three points and a fine.

“But because he tried to pull the wool over our eyes, he’s learned the hard way, that honesty is the best policy.

“After a thorough investigation and a lot of hard work, I’m pleased this has paid off and the sentence sends the right message to people that try to lie and think they can get away with it.”