Man from Slough jailed for trying to cover up traffic offence for money

12:35PM, Wednesday 21 February 2018
A 41-year-old man from Slough who offered to make a friend’s traffic offence ‘go away’ for money has been jailed.
Rajender Singh, aged 35, of Hubbards Close in Uxbridge, received a notice of intended prosecution after driving through a level crossing at White Hart Lane in London when the lights were on red in April 2017.
His friend, Paramjeet Talwar, of Furnival Avenue, Slough, told Singh that he could make the offence ‘go away’, in return for £250.
Talwar gave him fake details to give to authorities, which British Transport Police found out to be false.
He then submitted a provisional driving licence on behalf of Singh.
Officers investigated this because no person with a provisional licence was insured on the car at the time of the incident.
In an interview, Singh admitted to lying and paying Talwar.
The pair were arrested and both pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at Blackfriars Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14.
Talwar received an eight week prison sentence and was lumped with £615 in costs.
Singh was also jailed for eight weeks, told to pay £615 in costs and received four points on his licence and a £350 fine for driving without due care and attention.
PC Julian Mason said: “Had Singh admitted the original offence after driving through the level crossing barriers, he could have most likely received three points and a fine.
“But because he tried to pull the wool over our eyes, he’s learned the hard way, that honesty is the best policy.
“After a thorough investigation and a lot of hard work, I’m pleased this has paid off and the sentence sends the right message to people that try to lie and think they can get away with it.”
liamvad
14:02, 21 February 2018
I wish the Police would put in as much effort in to stop the drug dealers openly dealing where I live,(Despite being informed of them)and you will probably delete this post.
Stranger
15:03, 21 February 2018
The police here are getting paid off to not investigate the '24 hour drugs supermarket' in known locations around Slough (mostly car parks and areas around parks). I wrote to the Chief Constable several months ago, reporting these public, open drugs markets. He wrote back promising to investigate, and put an inspector in charge. The inspector wrote to me saying he undertook to send 2 patrols out a day to these known drugs spots, but this was never done. Slough police were put under investigation by internal affairs, who spied on them with surveillance equipment. They suspected payoffs and bribery by local crime gangs. It ended up with one cop being sacked for lying about military service (ostensibly) and 2 others for ignoring hare hounding (ostensibly). The reasons they were under surveillance in the 1st place was never revealed. Investigators are afraid of TVP's public embarrassment, and are busy transferring, suspending and sacking bad cops left, right and centre. Note lots of triumphalism by cops in this minor traffic case, but no word or news at all about motorcycle hit-and-run at Red Cow roundabout over a week ago. Be very careful with Slough police. They are corrupt and in the pocket of local crime gangs. Search for 'Slough police' on Youtube. TVP sends bad eggs to Slough, good eggs to Royal Boroughs, Ascot, Oxford, etc. Unfortunately, TVP chiefs think that because Slough is multi-ethnic, it's a dumping ground. Same thinking behind no new high-rises in Windsor, etc.
Stranger
15:03, 21 February 2018
Stranger
14:02, 21 February 2018
Stranger
14:02, 21 February 2018
Stranger
14:02, 21 February 2018
