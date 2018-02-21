Care home manager jailed for stealing money from vulnerable resident

A care home manager who stole more than £16,000 from a vulnerable man from Slough has been jailed for 15 months.

Mavis Ngwerume, of Merchants Place, Reading, was the manager of Divine Care Solutions, a residential care home in Reading for adults with severe learning disabilities.

Between June 2009 and April 2015, the 64-year-old withdrew £16,551 from the account of a resident who had been placed there by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

An investigation was sparked after a SBC social worker was reviewing the resident’s care package and noticed he spent far more than expected.

Greed had led to Ngwerume taking small amounts initially in 2009, but over the years this had increased considerably as she became confident that no one would notice.

Ngwerume was sentenced on Thursday, February 15 at Reading Crown Court.

Judge Susan Campbell called her crimes ‘despicable’ and made references to her offering no guilty plea, lack of remorse and attempting to blame her victim and colleagues.

She will serve half her 15 month sentence in prison and will be released on licence for the remainder.

In an effort to recover the resident’s loss, enquiries into Ngwerume’s finances will continue with the view to confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “This is a terrible crime. As the manager of the care home, Ngwerume had the trust of a vulnerable resident and should have safeguarded their financial interests.

“To take advantage of someone in this way is completely wrong and has had a consequence as we've seen in the judge's ruling.”

“I hope the investigation into her financial circumstances reveals that the victim can be reimbursed.”