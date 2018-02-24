A celebration of LGBT History Month was held at The Curve

A celebration of LGBT History Month featuring films, poetry and cake was hosted at The Curve in William Street last week by support group Spectrum.

The third annual event, held on Thursday, February 15 featured song performances, poetry about the importance of equality and a talk about embracing one’s own identity by George Kirkham, manager of Slough based dance school Creative Academy.

A film on homophobic bullying titled ‘What the Gay is Happening to Our Country’ and another by a 17-year-old vlogger busting myths and misconceptions about being transgender were also shown.

“We had a nice healthy crowd,” said Carla Conte, from Slough Borough Council’s Young People’s Service.

Carla founded Spectrum four years ago, as part of the council’s Youth Voice initiative.

She said part of OUT! is to introduce potential newcomers to the group.

“Sometimes we have people that might want to come to the group, or they’re not sure it’s for them or maybe they’re not confident enough.

“They can feel it out to see if it’s something they want to come along to.”

Spectrum does not advertise its meeting places for safety reasons, but the group meets once a month and holds a peer support and PSHE session featuring a guest speaker every six weeks.

The group has been invited to meet other LGBTQ+ youth groups at Hampshire Pride in Winchester tomorrow (Saturday, February 23).

Contact carla.conte@slough.gov.uk for details on the group.