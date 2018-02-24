Sign language club set up in Slough

Deaf people, people with hearing loss or just those interested in picking up a new skill are invited to a new sign language club in Slough High Street.

Shazia Haniff first set up a British Sign Language club at Costa’s inside Debenhams in Slough High Street on Thursday, January 18.

Using a British Sign Language interpreter for communication, newcomers to the club are able to learn the lingo.

The group, named Sign Club, now plans to hold a session every month and possibly increase to two per month later this year.

Shazia said: “These sessions aim to help deaf, hard of hearing and older people losing their hearing to understand better when they communicate with people, because they need time to hear or understand.

“Learning some of these tips and some sign language will make communication easier for all in the community.”

Sign Club will next be held at Starbucks in Slough High Street on Wednesday, March 14 from 10am to 12pm.

Email sloughsignbsl@gmail.com for details.