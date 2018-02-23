Nova House landlord and tenant plan stand off against Slough Borough Council

A frustrated resident and owner of an apartment in a Central Slough tower block which failed a cladding safety test are refusing entry to Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Nova House in Buckingham Gardens failed a cladding safety test in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster in June.

SBC committed to buying the seven-storey block’s freeholding company, Ground Rent Estates 5 LTD, in October, over concerns of the firm’s ability to solve safety issues and negotiations have been ongoing since.

The council plans to install heat sensors in every apartment of the building next week, but Peter Bothwell and his landlord Richard Venables are refusing access as they are skeptical about the length of time purchase talks have gone on for.

“We are not allowing access to anyone from the council until we are given written evidence of what is going on,” said Mr Venables.

In a letter from SBC’s Director of Place and Development Mike England, leaseholders were warned to expect additions to service charges if they did not allow access.

“That is ridiculous given the fact they are not our freeholders,” said Mr Venables.

An SBC spokeswoman said: “We are doing this out of the kindness of our hearts with council tax payer’s money to help protect people who are living there despite the fact that we don’t own it.”

She said the warning of additional service charges was written under the assumption that SBC will one day become the freeholder.

The heat sensors, along with ones installed in the hallways in November are one of many steps the council plans on taking, with the hope of Nova House no longer needing 24 hour cover from fire wardens and a fire engine.

SBC has been paying about £2,000 per day for a private fire engine outside the building since September 29, 2017.