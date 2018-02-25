Electric car use on the up in Slough

The number of electric cars in use in Slough rose by over a third between July and September 2017.

There are now 3,953 registered electric vehicles in Slough, compared to 109 in 2012, according to Department for Transport statistics.

Lower car prices have helped facilitate the rise of environmentally friendly vehicles accross the UK.

Peterborough is the local authority with the highest increase in the vehicles, with 2,824 registered between July and September 2017, compared to 1,086 in Slough.

But with 231,958 petrol and diesel vehicles on the road in Slough in 2016, electric cars still make up a tiny percentage.