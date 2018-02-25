Foxborough Primary School design posters for Great British Clean Up

School children taking part in a poster competition submitted work so good that a winner could not be chosen.

Over 40 children from Foxborough Primary School created a poster for the Great British Clean Up poster competition, and such was the standard seven winners were chosen instead of one.

The winning entries will be used to promote the Great British Spring Clean, happening in Foxborough on Saturday, March 3 from 10am-1pm.

The event, organised by Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough), starts at Longwood Park Resource Centre and encourages residents and business to collect litter and recycle waste.

There will also be a household waste 'amnesty' where people can drop off items at one of five collection points across the ward.

Cllr Bedi said: "The children put so much thought and effort into it that in the end, we had to choose seven winners.”

For more information email madhuri.bedi@slough.gov.uk