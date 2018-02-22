Man grabbed and hit over the head with baseball bat in Slough

A witness appeal has been launched by police after an attack in Slough left a man needing hospital treatment for head injuries.

The 52-year-old victim was walking along the Cinder Track footpath near Granville Road at about 6.20pm on Monday when he was approached by three men.

Two of them grabbed him and then the third man hit the victim over the head with a baseball bat, and he fell to the floor.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Two of the offenders are described as white men, wearing dark hooded tops, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

The third is described as also white and wearing a dark hooded top, approximately 6ft 6ins tall and of large, muscular build.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Teranjeet Finn, of Thames Valley Police’s Force CID based in Slough, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could help our appeal, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 43180053438.