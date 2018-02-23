Loved ones of 80-year-old with brain damage call for more disabled parking

Calls for more disabled parking in Slough town centre have been made, after an 80-year-old man with brain damage’s helper was lumped with a parking ticket.

Adrian Hailer, from Royston Way, Burnham, was driven to his regular barber on Park Street by long-term friend Rosaleen Quinn in January.

Due to a lack of places to park, Mrs Quinn resorted to parking in a loading bay alongside Boots, which she says used to be disabled parking spaces.

She says spaces behind Boots on the High Street were all full up at the time.

Mr Hailer, a retired priest who sustained brain damage after taking part in a pharmaceutical trial, struggles to walk in public places, particularly among busy crowds.

Mrs Quinn says she was ‘annoyed and fuming’ having received a parking ticket and says more disabled parking spaces are needed where Park Street joins Slough High Street.

She added: “Given that there are two chemists and two opticians in this area you would think disabled parking spaces would be necessary.”

Mr Hailer’s wife Maggie told The Express: “It’s a bit of a nightmare with someone who staggers around on a zimmer frame. It’s not easy at all.”

She says more spaces are needed near that part of the High Street and says walking from the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre car park would be a challenge.

She added: “Why make life harder for people who are getting older?”

Mr Hailer, who founded charity Slough Homeless Our Concern and disabled transport service Out and About, regularly attends Wexham Park Hospital, which introduced parking charges for blue badge holders in November.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “The council currently provides a number of designated disabled parking spaces in the town centre, enabling people to park closer to shops, restaurants and other places they want to visit.

“Blue badge holders are also permitted to park, free of charge, in pay and display bays, town centre car parks and for three hours on single yellow lines located on Chapel Street and Church Street.

“We are currently reviewing all parking along the West end of the High Street and disabled parking access will be considered as part of this review.”