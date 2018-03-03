Oak House Care Home resident visits Dogs Trust kennels

An 82-year-old animal lover from Oak House Care Home had his lifelong wish fulfilled after he was taken to visit the Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in West London.

Peter Lipscombe wrote about how he wanted to visit the Harefield site and attached it to Oak House Care Home’s ‘wish tree’.

On Monday, February 12, his dream became a reality when he was toured around the kennels and met some of the residents for cuddles and treats.

Peter’s lifestyle coordinator Rachael Cresdee said: “I am so grateful to Dogs Trust in Harefield for giving Peter an experience that he will be talking about for the rest of his days.

“The staff were so welcoming and accommodating and we finished our visit with coffees and cake in their beautiful on-site tea rooms.”

Peter, who was born in Langley and has lived at Oak House in Forest Close since 2013, is a lifelong animal lover, who in his younger years, looked after the horses for sale at Southall Market.

During his visit, Peter donated £200 to the trust.