Slough council urges drivers to be more vigilant after two bin men are hit by cars

Two bin men working for Slough Borough Council (SBC) were run over in one week, prompting warnings to motorists driving around bin collections.

On Tuesday, February 13, a bin man in the borough was guiding a reversing bin lorry when a vehicle, which had been waiting, drove into him.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is now back at work.

On Friday, February 16, a bin man in Langley was returning a bin to its address when a vehicle travelling at speed, with part of its windscreen obscured by frost, hit him.

He suffered severe bruising and a lower leg injury, remains unable to walk and expects to be out of work for about six to eight weeks.

Both incidents were captured on the CCTV cameras mounted on the SBC’s environmental services department’s new fleet and have been reported to the police.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “There are plenty of jokes about the poor driving sometimes seen in our borough but this is not only a Slough problem.

“Across the country there has been incidents of bin men suffering from others’ lack of care and attention; but two bin men knocked down in Slough in just one week is two too many.

“Not only could this have been much worse and is a personal trauma for the men involved, but each incident means a whole crew is taken off the road, sometimes for several hours, which has a significant impact on our collections, meaning over-running timetables, other crews rushing and missed bins.”

He urged drivers to take care around collection vehicles and not to do ‘stupid’ illegal overtaking manoeuvres just because they are in a rush.

The bin men have been offered counselling through SBC’s employee assistance programme and support from their managers and colleagues.