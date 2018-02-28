Slough couple fined for running illegal haulage company on green belt land

A Slough couple were fined almost £16,000 for running an illegal haulage company on green belt land.

Rajinder Kaur Aujla and Amarjit Singh Aujla, of Sutton Lane, Slough, cleared 4,500 square feet of leased land in Cranford to run their business Kwiiikk Transport Ltd.

The couple ignored enforcement notices from Houndlow Council’s planning enforcement team for the breach of planning control, and were prosecuted at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15.

The pair set up metal fencing around the site, which contained three offices, a portable toilet, a caravan, shipping containers and several lorries.

The site also contained uncovered fuel tanks and a ten-meter high shed, which was used to house lorries that were being repaired.

Council officers issued an enforcement notice which the leaseholders ignored which resulted in court action and hefty penalties.

Cllr Steve Curran, leader of Hounslow Council said: “It’s baffling how this audacious couple thought they could set up a massive haulage company without permissions or any concern for the environment they were destroying.

“Their actions were harmful and dangerous.”

The company was fined £12,000, with an additional £120 victim surcharge and £1,354 in legal costs.

Mr Ajula was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and costs of £1,354.