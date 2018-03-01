Slough councillors approve new budget

The budget for the coming year was welcomed across Slough Borough Council on Thursday, February 22.

In his first budget as leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab Cippenham Green) pointed out the council has made £87.8 million of savings since 2010.

“That isn’t to say we are awash with money but we have had to cut our cloth according to our means,” he added.

“Back in 2010 we started to make significant changes in out organisation we were able to levy the lowest council tax increase in Berkshire.”

In 2018/19 Slough Borough Council will collect £55.5 million from council tax payments, compared to £52.4 million last year.

This is a council tax increase of 4.5 per cent and will see a band C property in Slough paying £1,403.14.

Cllr Swindlehurst was quick to point out that this was the second cheapest council tax in the county.

At the meeting cabinet member for corporate finance and housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said private rental is becoming ‘one of the defining issues of our time’ with rents rising quicker than incomes.

“This perfect storm is putting many of our families at risk of homelessness and in some cases turfing them out of on the street,” he said.

“We are blessed in Slough to have some great landlords but we have got a minority who don’t care about their tenants.

“We also face mounting pressure on the mounting costs for temporary accommodation available to Slough people.”

He said that this financial year £17 million will be spent on ‘maintaining the quality of council houses’ and a further £18 million will be spent on affordable housing.

Cllr Robert Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said in the coming year there will be £60 million investment in open spaces and parks.

“What we are building is not just facilities and equipment it is community,” he said.

“We face a ticking time bomb if we don’t do what we can to keep people out of social care.”

The budget was ‘welcomed’ by the leader of the opposition Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill).

He added that one thing he would like to see is a tax on parking for higher emission cars.

“Everything that has been said has great benefits to the town.

“This is a very good town and we have much to be proud of and its heritage.

“I would just like to see us look after it better.

“Like with the improvements to bus services, but this only came about because the last provider was so so poor.”

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) added that his ‘biggest gripe’ is the density of housing developments around the town centre.

Next year’s budget was passed with 34 votes for and four abstentions.

The meeting took place at The Curve.