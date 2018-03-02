Work starts on latest phase of construction of Slough council houses

New homes for people on Slough’s waiting list are being built across the borough as work is beginning on phase three of Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) small sites initiative.

In 2016, SBC identified 25 small development sites to be used for building new council homes and extending existing ones.

In total more than 130 new properties are due to be built as a result of the scheme.

In January 2017, work started on four sites in Wexham and in August on an additional six sites in Britwell and Northborough.

Phase three is now underway, which will turn redundant garages, empty ground and an old doctors surgery into 25 new homes.

The developments on old garages, empty ground and other disused sites are being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The phase three sites include three detached and wheelchair accessible bungalows in Brook Path, five flats in one temporary accommodation block in Pandeen Court, four semi-detached homes with parking in Morton Way, three terraced homes with parking on the site of a former doctor’s surgery in Trelawney Avenue, six semi-detached homes with parking in Fox Road and four semi-detached homes with parking on land adjacent to Mansel Close.

Work by SUR is due to start next month with the homes ready for new council tenants by next summer.

SBC cabinet member for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir said: “These six small sites, in addition to the six in phase two and the four in phase one, are the reality of our strategy to utilise small plots of land, garages, derelict properties and infill, to provide desperately needed, quality council homes for people of our town.

“With more than 130 new properties being built just in these small sites, alongside ones in SUR’s new developments, we will be offering even more people access to decent quality affordable homes.”

He added: “I am really pleased this set of small sites also includes temporary accommodation as this shows our commitment to the £18m set aside in our budget in the coming year for this type of the most needed housing.”

SUR general manager Andy Howell said: “We are delighted that by working in partnership with the council, we are able to make a real difference to the people of Slough, providing much needed new homes for local people.

“By transforming various small sites, we are improving local communities and contributing to the council’s demand for housing which will benefit all.”