Langley College students take over Holiday Inn for 'ultimate work experience'

Students were running a Slough hotel this week as part of a national initiative.

Hospitality, catering, and travel and tourism students from Langley College got the ‘ultimate work experience’ by taking full responsibility for the Slough-Windsor Holiday Inn.

The 28 students aged 18-25 took on roles including general manager, head chef, and operations manager.

Although the plan was for the students to work all week, the experience was cut short yesterday afternoon (Mar 1) due to Langley College’s closure caused by bad weather.

The hotel’s staff shadowed and mentored the students in their different roles.

Scott Biddle, 19, from Burnham, was the student operations manager.

He said: “I've been coming in early for my shifts to make the most of my time here.

“The hotel staff and guests have been so friendly and supportive.

“It has been a really valuable insight into how a hotel is run, from management and finances to housekeeping.”

The practical work experience has already paid off for some, and one of the students has already been offered a job at the hotel.

A student who spent the week as the receptions manager will be coming back next week to work as a receptionist part time alongside her studies.

Another student also enquired about staying on next week, and management staff are considering opening a role in the reception or food and drinks department to accommodate him.

Operations manager Ana Merriman said: It was a brilliant experience and I can’t speak more highly of them at the moment.

“It has been rewarding for the students and the staff, I would definitely to it again.”

The work experience is part of an InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) initiative, and the Holiday Inn Slough-Windsor is the first in the region to run the scheme.