Mon, 05
9 °C
Tue, 06
8 °C
Wed, 07
9 °C
SECTION INDEX

Slough Council filled in 200 fewer pot holes in 2017

Name Last Name

George Roberts

georger@baylismedia.co.uk

Slough Council filled in 200 fewer potholes last year than it did in 2016.

A Freedom of Information Request made by the Express shows that 1,500 were filled in last year, at a cost of £80,000, compared to 1,700 at a cost of £94,300 in 2016.

In 2016, 201 potholes were reported to the council, compared to 150 in 2017.

In the last four years, Slough council have been consistent with the amount they fill in, with 1,500 potholes filled in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

A council spokeswoman said: The service has adopted best practice and by taking a flexible approach with officers that are driven to make a difference.

To report a pothole in Slough visit:https://slough-self.achieveservice.com/service/Report_a_highways_issue.

 

 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved