Slough sees fall in young offender rates

Young people in Slough are significantly less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence than they were ten years ago.

Changes in police policy and an overall fall in crime has seen a 78 percent drop in the number of youngsters entering the criminal justice system, according to statistics from the Ministry of Justice.

In the 2006/07 financial year, 304 children aged 10-17 were convicted or cautioned by police for the first time.

For 2016/17 this has dropped to just 66.

The data is taken from a national police database and records a young person's first caution or conviction but does not include repeat offenders.

In Slough police cautioned or convicted 426 children for every 100,000 in the area, which is higher than the national average of 312.