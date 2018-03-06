Burglars use sledgehammers to enter High Street phone shop

Police are hunting for two burglars who used sledgehammers to force their way into a phone shop in Slough High Street yesterday (Monday).

At about 5am, the pair drove onto the High Street via Park Street before entering the shop and unsuccessfully attempting to access a store room.

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of the car the raiders travelled in.

The first offender is described as a white man of medium build, who was wearing a blue hoodie with grey sleeves and an orange mask over his face.

His accomplice is described as a white man of medium build in dark clothing.

Investigating officer, detective Constable Ryan Powell, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 43180067027 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.