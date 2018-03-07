Council leader to attend high-profile property show in Cannes

An international property show in the French Riviera ‘where big players come together and major deals are begun’, will be attended by the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) this month.

SBC is set to attend MIPIM, one of the world’s most prestigious property and development conferences and markets, which will be held in Cannes from 13 to 16 March.

The show brings together property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) will be attending the glamorous show alongside director of regeneration Joe Carter and economic growth and enterprise manager Simon Hall.

The council was criticised for attending last year’s event, with Slough Conservative Group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Upton) calling the trip a tax-payer funded ‘jolly’.

However, SBC’s trip this year will be funded by external sponsors.

The team will meet investors, developers, agents and architects, speak at a round-table session on Slough’s engagement with Heathrow Airport, staff a shared stand with other authorities near Heathrow and showcase the borough as the bestp lace for new business and investment.

SBC will also host a breakfast session for developers and future stakeholders to discuss all the opportunities Slough has to offer.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “Slough means business and MIPIM is the place where, internationally, the big players come together and major deals are begun.

“Slough has too much going on and too many investment and development opportunities for us not to take part in MIPIM.

“As a council, we rely on our amazing inward investment opportunities to help fund our ambitious plans including for our front line services and MIPIM is the place to be to ensure investment continues.”

He said SBC’s partnership with developers Slough Urban Renewal has generated enough income for no frontline service cuts to be necessary.

He added: “We have a vision of growing a place of opportunity and ambition for our residents, for our businesses, for our industries.

“We will be working hard to attract further inward investment at MIPIM, to bring that vision for Slough even closer to reality.”

The team will leave for MIPIM on Monday 12 March and will return on Friday 16 March.

They will be staying in an apartment in Cannes during the week which will also be funded by external sponsorship.