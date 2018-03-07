Slough Urban Renewal to hold tours of The Centre and Wexham Green

Curious members of the public will have the chance to go on free tours around two of Slough Urban Renewal’s (SUR) development sites later this month.

As part of the nationally recognised Open Doors Week, running from Monday, March 19 to Saturday, March 24, SUR will open two of its projects which are still under construction.

SUR is development partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments LTD.

Tours for over 18s will be held at Wexham Green — a community of 104 two, three and four-bedroom houses in Wexham Road, and The Centre — a multi-million pound leisure centre in Farnham Road.

Open Doors Week aims to provide an insight into the workings of a development site and careers in the construction industry.

Tours will run at Wexham Green on Wedesday, March 21 between 12.30pm and 2pm and at The Centre on Saturday March 24 between 10am and 3pm.

SUR Community benefits, employment and skills coordinator Ged Humphries said: “There are so many roles and skill sets that are encompassed by the construction industry — many of which people may just not be aware of.

“Whether you are a student just beginning to explore potential career options, someone considering a career change or just simply interested in exploring some of the projects taking shape in your own town I would encourage you to sign up and come along.”

Visit www.opendoors.construction to book a tour.