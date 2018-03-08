Shop owner from Slough loses licence after employing illegal overstayer

A shop owner from Slough has had his personal license revoked by Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) licensing sub-committee for employing an illegal overstayer.

On June 21, the Metropolitan Police, HMRC and Immigration Officers carried out an operation at Muskan Food and Wine, Clayton Place, Hayes and found an Indian national named Simardeep Singh, who was illegally over staying in the country.

His employer was Parmajeet Singh Talwar of Furnival Avenue, Slough.

Talwar admitted that he had not taken the necessary checks of Mr Singh’s eligibility to work in the UK and was served a Civil Penalty Notice on the day.

The 41-year-old was subsequently issued another £10,000 penalty which was reduced to £7000 due to fast payment.

Muskan Food and Wine and another premises owned and run by Talwar have since been revoked by Hillingdon Borough Council.

SBC licensing sub-committee members unanimously decided to revoke Talwar’s personal licence, which is required by anyone authorising the sale of alcohol from a licensed premises.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann said: “This case highlights the importance of all employers to perform the necessary checks when they employ workers.

“No one is above the law, and if you are harbouring an illegal over stayer we will find you and action will be taken that could affect your livelihood. It’s simply not worth the risk.”