Slough Town FC fan dies after stroke at Arbour Park

A long-time and well loved Slough Town FC fan has passed away after suffering from a stroke at match at Arbour Park last month.

Dave Carpenter was taken away in an ambulance on Saturday, February 24 while the Rebels’ played against St Neots Town FC. He died on Thursday, March 1.

The Rebels praised Dave for introducing the club’s PALS disability team, which was a runner up in the Get Berkshire Active awards, which Dave attended the day before his stroke.

He also volunteered at the club manning the Officials’ entrance.

The club added: “His passing has left the players and their parents and carers extremely upset as he did so much for so many people. We will miss his cheery presence around Arbour Park and our thoughts are with Dave's family at this time.”

Slough Borough councillor Rob Anderson saw Dave being taken out of the stadium.

“He was a real stalwart of the club, he’d been watching Slough since the 1950s,” he told The Express. There aren’t many people who have been watching Slough as long as he has.”