Heathrow Airport celebrated International Women’s Day by launching its Secondary School Challenge at Eden Girl’s School.

Heathrow Airport celebrated International Women’s Day by launching its Secondary School Challenge at Eden Girls’ School.

Engineers from the UK’s busiest transport hub visited the Islamic faith school, in Bath Road, yesterday (Thursday) to encourage more girls to learn about engineering and technology.

Students had a go at designing their own mini Lego versions of the airport’s PODs which transport passengers between Terminal 5 and the business car park.

The challenge also saw them learn about coding as part of the Government’s Year of Engineering programme.

Sundeep Sangha, Heathrow’s head of economic development, said: “Our industry is evolving and the more women we have across the airport will set us on a path to becoming a truly great place to work.”

Karim Murcia, principal of Eden Girls’ School, added: “Taking part in the challenge saw them get hands-on experience through an activity that was fun and exciting, while also highlighting how the skills they develop through studying STEM subjects can set them on a path to a rewarding career.”