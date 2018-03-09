Slough Labour Group launches manifesto for 2018 borough council elections

Pledges for new social homes, improved public transport, greener spaces and cleaner air were made at the Slough Labour Group’s manifesto launch on Wednesday.

The launch at Slough Aspire, in Edinburgh Avenue, was in preparation for the upcoming Slough Borough Council (SBC) elections on May 3, 2018.

Housing was a key focus, with promises to build 150 new social and affordable homes this year and to replace every social homes lost to the right-to-buy scheme over the past 12 months.

An £18m investment to buy homes to increase the supply of affordable housing has and £17m to improve the council’s existing stock has also been set aside.

More than £40m to improve and expand Slough’s schools has been promised along 400 new early years places and school mental health services.

A ‘SmArt’ bus service which will see smaller sized vehicles picking up passengers along the A4, more cycle hire points and a £2m highways investment were announced.

Plans to plant 1m bulbs and 200 trees across the town are in the manifesto along with more green gyms in parks and a town survey to ask residents how to improve the High Street and a ‘Slough Card’, giving residents priority and cheaper access to services.

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi introduced the launch, who praised SBC for not slashing frontline services in the face of about £54m in Government cuts.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Cippenham Green) said the council was in a ‘privileged position’, partly due to money made through development partner Slough Urban Renewal.

Gearing up for May’s SBC elections, Cllr Swindlehurst said: “I’m really looking forward to the next eight or nine weeks on the door step.

“We are unstoppable when we are together.”

He said the town’s Labour Group play ‘in a different league’ to the Conservatives.

“An offer on the other side is not an offer worth having in my view,” he added.

New candidates introduced on the day were Safdar Ali (Central), Dilbagh Parmar (Cippenham Meadows), Harj Minhas (Langley St Mary’s), Muhammad Waqas Saba (Farnham), Rukayah Begum (Haymill and Lynch Hill) and Balvinder Bains (Upton).