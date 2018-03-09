Slough Borough Council apologises to grandfather left living in garage

A seriously-ill grandfather has been left living in his garage due to delays by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Paul Evans, of Tennyson Way, Slough, who has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), glaucoma and diabetes, among a range of other conditions, was forced to take up the make-shift living arrangements as his health deteriorated.

In October, SBC offered him a new specially-adapted home expected to be more suited to his needs.

But months later the 64-year-old is still yet to pick up the keys to his new home due to continuing renovation work.

“I’ve been in the garage for nine months now,” he said.

“It’s the only place I’ve got, I’ can’t get up the stairs to use my bedroom, so I’ve had to make the garage by bedroom and living room, somewhere I can sit through the day and sleep through the night.

“My health is bad, I’m getting worse and worse every week – I’m not even sure I will get into the new house.”

Mr Evans was placed in the top category by the council’s housing board for priority housing in August 2016.

Delays to the move for the former mini-cab driver have been caused by the extent of upgrades required to his new home.

This includes kitchen and bathroom renovations and the installation of a specially adapted lift.

SBC has apologised said it expects the work to be complete by mid April.

A council spokesman said: “We understand the health and other difficulties that Mr Evans has, and has experienced for quite sometime.

“We also recognise that his current living conditions are not ideal, and therefore want to see him re-housed in accommodation which provides a significant improvement to his quality of life.”