Carers Card discount scheme launched in Slough

A new scheme encouraging businesses in Slough offer discounts to carers was launched by Slough Carers Support on Wednesday, March 7.

The Carers Card was unveiled at the Slough Council for Voluntary Serivces (SCVS) office in Church Street.

A range of businesses and organisations have signed up to the scheme already, meaning card holders can look forward to cheaper art and Bhangra dance classes, spa and beauty treatments, sit down meals and drinks and memberships at Montem Leisure Centre.

Community mobility service Out and About is also offering 10 per cent off scooter and wheelchair hire.

Slough CVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said: “Carers can look forward to new and exciting offers regularly, thanks to the generosity of

local businesses in Slough.

“We are looking for lots more businesses over the coming months with a constant stream of new and exciting offers to support Slough carers.”

Visit www.sloughcarerssupport.co.uk for updates.