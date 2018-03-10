Slough primary school scoops prize at Get Berkshire Active Awards

A primary school in Slough pioneering healthy lifestyles for pupils, parents and staff has been recognised at the Get Berkshire Active Awards.

Priory School, in Orchard Avenue, finished top of the Active Primary School category with staff picking up their prize at a ceremony at Reading’s Hilton Hotel.

Judges commended the school for becoming the first in the borough to set up The Daily Mile campaign, which saw every pupil running or walking one mile a day by September last year.

In partnership with Slough Borough Council and Slough Public Health, its physical education programme also provides after-school and healthy lifestyle sessions for pupils and parents.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), cabinet member for children and education, said: “Priory School are setting an amazing example for Slough, paving the way for more schools to adopt a fun and diverse health and fitness regime.”

The Get Berkshire Active Awards ceremony took place on Friday, February 23.