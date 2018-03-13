Trial underway for trio charged with Salt Hill Park murder

A trial is underway for three men charged with the murder of 24-year-old Ismail ‘Izzy’ Mohammed in Slough.

Mr Mohammed, of Weekes Drive, died on Monday, July 31, at Kings College Hospital, in London, following an attack at Salt Hill Park in the early hours of July 10.

Rick Musaba, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, both of no fixed address, all appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Tuesday).

The trio are accused of murdering the amateur footballer and also face a joint charge of wounding with intent concerning an attack on Tenzin Tsazen.

Obadare faces an additional charge of intimidation relating to a telephone call made during the police’s investigation while he was in prison.

The accused deny all the charges.

The trial continues.