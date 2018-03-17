Slough MP Tan Dhesi meets apprentice at Burnham accountancy firm

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi visited Eacotts Chartered Accountants on Friday, March 9, to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week.

Mr Dhesi met with level two business apprentice Harshita Patel, 17, who discussed her work at Eacotts, organised through Chiltern Training.

The MP helped Ms Patel deliver post around the site in Grenville Court, Britwell Road, while meeting other members of staff, before presenting Ms Patel with a progress certificate.

Harshita said: “I am a passionate believer that an apprenticeship is a real option for everyone post-16 to experience the world of work.

“I have a true part in Eacotts and it has made me into a strong independent woman, which I always dreamt of becoming.

“I was nervous stepping out my comfort zone and the normal route of education, but I have loved the stepping stones it entails and it has made me into a fearless person.”

Mr Dhesi called apprenticeships a ‘real alternative’ to university.

He added: “It is very encouraging to see young people being given the opportunity to develop new skills and make a valuable contribution within their chosen field.”