Mars hosts International Women's Day discussion panel

In celebration of International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, female school students were invited to a panel discussion with Mars UK and employment charity Learning to Work.

At Mars’ Slough headquarters in Dundee Road, the panel of male and female business associates discussed the need for gender inclusivity in the work place.

The event was attended by 37 girls, aged 16 and above, from Slough and Eton CoE Business and Enterprise College, Herschel Grammar School and St Bernard’s Grammar School who learnt about International Women’s Day and careers at Mars, particularly science, technology, engineering and maths based jobs.

Marketing Director and panel host Michele Oliver said: "By hosting a panel discussion of associates on International Women’s Day, it provides us a great opportunity to celebrate and reiterate our commitment on fostering diversity and gender equality in the workplace.”

Learning to Work CEO Nancy Lalor said: “Events like this are a great way to motivate and inspire young people about their futures, bring careers advice to life and embed the message that anything is possible if you have the passion and drive to follow your dreams.”